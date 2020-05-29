VON HAGEN, Ruth Ellen Age 100, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was born on December 24, 1919, in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Christie and Caroline (Boedker) Foglesong. She was educated in the Cincinnati Parochial Schools and attended Miami University and the University of Cincinnati. On April 16, 1942 in St. Cecilia Church, she married Herbert A. Von Hagen, and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2006. She was a member of St. Ann Church and the Rosary Society. She is survived by her children; Carolyn (Charlie) Wilson, Linda (Tom) Pate, Herb Von Hagen, Mark (Ginger) Von Hagen, Bill Von Hagen, Ginny (Joe) Haubner, and Ellen (Skip) Vermilya; son-in-law Dan Welch; 33 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild due in June; She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herb, daughter Jane Welch, grandson Brian Welch, and two brothers, Chris Foglesong and George Foglesong. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to, St. Ann Church. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Face masks and social distancing are required at church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.