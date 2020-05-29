WARD, Ruth M. Age 91, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1929, to the late Roy L. Walker and Nettie (Dillon) Walker in Lewisburg, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Max Ward; brother, Clovis Walker; sisters, Lillian (Ray) Gamble, Mary E. Smith, Pearl E. (George) Minnich, and Joann (Jack) Copley. She is survived by Patty R. Hiatt, Mark S. (Barb) Smith, Debbie (Alex) Komlos, Karen L. (Don) Luttrell, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Ruth will be laid to rest by Max, at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 29, 2020.