WEBSTER (Stickrod), Ruth Ann Passed in her sleep early Monday morning after a lengthy illness. She was born on December 30, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Sam" Webster, and more recently her companion, Karl "Freddie" McAtee. Also passing before her was grandson, Ryan Jenkins. Ruth is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Darlene (Smith) and Gery Huelseman of New Lebanon, Ohio, Dorene (Smith) and Lon Jenkins of Springfield, Ohio, and Charlene (Smith) and Joseph McClaran of Maryville, Tennessee. She is also survived by grandchildren, Trent and Colin Jenkins, Joseph and Jennifer McClaran, and Evan Harris. Ruth also leaves five great-grandchildren. Ruth generously donated her remains to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. There will be a small gathering of friends and family at Ruth's home on Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 6, 2019