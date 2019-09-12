|
WHITE-BARBER, Sister Ruth Age 80 of Dayton, departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by love at Carriage Inn of Dayton. The services to honor sister will be held 4:00 p.m., FRIDAY, September 13, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019