WILLAMAN, Ruth "Cookie" 94, died at Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio on February 16th, 2019. Ruth was born at home on Walnut Street in Bellevue, Kentucky on August 11, 1924. Ruth graduated from Bellevue High School in 1942. She is survived by her husband, Wally, of 75 years, son, Dennis (Carolyn) Willaman of Holland, MI; daughter, Laurie (William) Franz of Dayton, OH; granddaughters, Robin (Scott) Martin of Menlo Park, CA; Elizabeth Willaman of Santa Monica, CA; Jill (Sebastien) Gorelov of Montreal, Quebec; and four great grandchildren - Vera, Tristan, Xavier and Elliot. Ruth was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellevue (now Prince of Peace Lutheran). She sang in the choir at church for many years and remained an active member of Prince of Peace until she moved to Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio, in 2007. Ruth was an avid Girl Scout. She began her Girl Scout career in 1955 as a volunteer Brownie leader and ended her career in 1990 as a staff member of the Licking Valley Girl Scout Council in the position of Assistant Executive Director. Along the way she held many positions such as Neighborhood Chairman in Bellevue, Cookie Sale Chairman (her nickname came from the many years she devoted to this position), and President of the Board of Directors. For her work in Girl Scouting, Ruth was awarded the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and the Thanks Badge II which is the highest award given to an adult Girl Scout. Some of Ruth's favorite things were camping, singing, sweets (especially GS cookies), spending time with her family, traveling, fried oysters, playing pinochle, bird watching and more singing. She was fortunate to help Girl Scouts USA celebrate their 50thanniversary in 1962 and lived to celebrate the 100th anniversary in 2012. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Bellevue, KY (306 Center St.) on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Church or Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road Council, c/o Ruth "Cookie" Willaman Memorial, 2277 Executive Drive, Lexington KY 40505. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.