WILLOUGHBY, Ruth Age 73, of Franklin, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence with both her daughters by her side. She was born April 29, 1946 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when she was a teenager. Ruth was employed as a spot welder for Water Refining for 16 years, and then as an assembler and welder at Square D Company for 16 years retiring in 2000. She was a member of I.B.E.W. Union at Square D. Ruth was a founding member of Warriors of Wellness Cancer Organization. She was a member of Monroe First Church of God, and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Mary Ida (Toy) Shepherd; her husband John Willoughby in 2005; two brothers, David and Charles; two sisters, Mary and Rhonda. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Larry) Brooker and Sheila (Tim) Agee; five grandchildren, Shelby Agee, Logan Agee, Griffin Agee, Loryn Brooker and Levi Brooker; two sisters, Anna Dean (Sidney) Traylor and Debbie (Gary) Watson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A gathering for family and friends will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 East Avenue (Easton), Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to W.O.W. (Warriors of Wellness), 6091 Woodwind Court, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 6, 2020