WILSON, Ruth Pauline Age 89 of Miamisburg, OH passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1930 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Josie and Condy Wright. Ruth was a devoted pastor's wife and a loving mother and grandmother (Nanny). She was a beauty salon owner and was an active member of the Church of God in Miamisburg, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George Wilson. Ruth will be missed by her loving sons, Jim (Judy) Wilson and Larry Wilson; granddaughters, Ashleigh, Stephanie, and Staci Wilson; great-grandchildren; William, Blake, Randa, Brittany and Dustin; great-great grandchildren, Silas, Aleah, Emmit and George Oliver Rickey; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton. Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. 2nd St., Williamsburg, KY. Burial to follow. To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019