WITTE (Bader), Ruth Ellen Passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at Garden Manor, Middletown, where she had resided since April 2018. She was born on May 20, 1928 to Carl and Sophie (Pieper) Bader and had been a lifelong resident of Ross Twp. in Butler County. A 1946 graduate of Ross High School, she attended Little-Nelson School of Commerce and worked for the Ohio Soil Conservation in Hamilton, Elyria, and Columbus Ohio until 1953. She was proud to be a member and participate in the 37th May Music Festival Chorus in Cincinnati and have her name listed in the 1948 Official Programme book. Ruth married William (Bill) P. Witte in Ross on May 24, 1953 and they enjoyed over 36 years together before his death in 1989. She was employed by the USPS at the Ross Post Office from 1966-1988, where she was appointed as Postmaster on January 5, 1974. She leaves to cherish her memory Don (Cara) Witte of Marion, Dale (Mary Lou) Witte of Cincinnati, Carlene (James) Stewart of Middletown, John (Elizabeth) Witte of Ross, close family member Mable Broughton of Newark, sister Betty Dotson of Hillsboro IN, and all of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a grandson. The family wishes to thank all of her personal caregivers at Garden Manor and the exceptional staff of Hospice of Middletown. There will be a visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. In keeping with Ruth's wishes, the family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the Venice Presbyterian Church, PO Box 41, Ross, OH 45061 or Hospice of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2019