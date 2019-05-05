WOLF (Mayne), Ruth Age 96, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born October 26, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio to Forrest and Johanna (Peters) Mayne. She was retired from NCR. In 1971, she married Eugene Howard Wolf. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sarasota, Florida. Ruthie was a lifetime member of Eastern Star and an active member of Beneva Christian Church. No one could make lace cookies like Ruthie. Many tried and all failed. Ruthie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister Helen Shumaker. She is survived by step-sons Ronald (Nancy) and Thomas; grandchildren Carrin (Thomas) Ray and Amy Lynn Wolf; great-grandchildren Alex Ray and Emily Ray; nieces Marilyn Gerkin and Janet Shumaker; nephew Daryl (Ethel) Shumaker. Special thanks to Marilyn and Janet for the love and care they extended to Ruthie. Ruthie was laid to rest at Woodland Cemetary on April 13, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary