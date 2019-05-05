Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth WOLF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth WOLF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth WOLF Obituary
WOLF (Mayne), Ruth Age 96, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born October 26, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio to Forrest and Johanna (Peters) Mayne. She was retired from NCR. In 1971, she married Eugene Howard Wolf. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sarasota, Florida. Ruthie was a lifetime member of Eastern Star and an active member of Beneva Christian Church. No one could make lace cookies like Ruthie. Many tried and all failed. Ruthie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister Helen Shumaker. She is survived by step-sons Ronald (Nancy) and Thomas; grandchildren Carrin (Thomas) Ray and Amy Lynn Wolf; great-grandchildren Alex Ray and Emily Ray; nieces Marilyn Gerkin and Janet Shumaker; nephew Daryl (Ethel) Shumaker. Special thanks to Marilyn and Janet for the love and care they extended to Ruthie. Ruthie was laid to rest at Woodland Cemetary on April 13, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.