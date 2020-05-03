|
HOLDER, Ruthanne S. Age 78 of Riverside passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2020. Born in West Lafayette, Indiana, Ruthanne was one of three children (late Jim, and younger brother Bob of Carmel, Indiana) the late Lester and Christina (Middleton) Shenberger. Mother to two daughters, Elizabeth Bixby, and Katherine Brohm (Ron); she was also grandmother to four, Jennifer, David, Joseph, and Nathan; and great-grandmother to Oliver and Emmeline. Husband Bill and Ruthanne just celebrated 60 years of marriage. Ruthanne earned her nursing license in the 60's. She was a longtime member of a large number of historical and genealogical societies including being the President of the National Society of Daughters of 1812 along with being the President of the National Society of Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. An enthusiastic plant and flower lover, she enjoyed many hours at the Till and Tell Garden Club. She also learned the fine art of basket-making with the local Basket Making Guild. Ruthanne participated in many local festivals displaying and selling her oil paintings. She was a very competent genealogist and recognized nationally for her work. Her most recent discovery was being a distant relative to British Royalty, Princess Kate Middleton. As an avid Purdue football fan, she was excited when daughter Kathy married into the Brohm football family which includes the current Purdue football coach. She traveled widely with husband Bill during military service, and his occupation in the aerospace industry. Her creativity, quick wit, and infectious laugh will be missed. Due to current health restrictions, plans for a memorial will be forthcoming. Donations can be made to Humane Society of Greater Dayton or We Care Arts Inc, Kettering, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Ruthanne or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020