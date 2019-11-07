|
CORNETT, Ryan Eugene Age 50, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. Ryan was born in Dayton, OH on July 14, 1969 to Ronald and Miriam Cornett and was raised in the Northridge area. He worked for many years as a C & C operator and took maker by trade at General Motors in Toledo. Ryan met his soul mate, Rhonda Guye (7/11/1967) and they married in November 14, 2012. Together the enjoyed family, friends and their Apostolic faith. Ryan will be remembered a simple, loving, and humble man. Ryan was thoughtful and very logical. He was mechanically inclined and creative with tools. Ryan loved Chevy and GMC trucks. Ryan appreciated nature and all of God's creatures. He liked to fish and work with his hands. Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda; mother, Miriam (George) Isaacs; sons, Kyle Schindler (2/7/1996) and Troy Cornett (2/18/1997) and their mother, Susan Schindler Cornett; step-daughter, Sahvanna Rhodes; grandson, Liam Horn; siblings, Stacy Cornett and Derek Rapp. He was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents, James and Carrie Law. Visitation will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) Toledo, Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:47 p.m. on Friday at Dayton Memorial Park, 8135 Dixie Dr. Dayton, OH 43414. Rhonda asks that those who knew Ryan perform a random act of kindness in his memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019