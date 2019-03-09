|
CRAIG, Ryan Michael Age 31, Hamilton passed away March 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1987 in Denver, Colorado. He was a 2005 graduate of Fairfield High School. Ryan had been employed at United Dairy Farmers, on the west side of Hamilton and enjoyed spending time with his cat. He is survived by his sister, Rachel Craig, Middletown, two nieces; one nephew; his aunt, Sherry Kennerk, Fremont, Indiana; his friend Diane Ketterer and many other close friends that knew his kind and loving nature. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Craig and his grandparents. A private memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorials may be directed to https://www.ctf.org/news/15-million-for-nf-research-is-now-official Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 9, 2019