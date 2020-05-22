|
|
NELSON, Ryan Michael February 2, 1983 to May 17, 2020, 2001 graduate of Lebanon (OH) High School. Ryan is survived by his son Elliott, mother Robyn Koger Kidd (Quintin), father Randy (Alicia Garza), brother Chris (Casey), sister Libby Smith (Cody Ison) niece Olivia Nelson, and nephews Maximus Smith, Gunnar Smith, Mathias Nelson, and Hawk Nelson. A eulogy written by his mother can be found at: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10219278000954391&id=1040677842 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to: Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, Palgroup.org A private memorial for family will be held at a later date. "Life is so fragile. Every day is a gift... every breath" Ryan, to his mother April 15, 2020. Rest easy Ryan.
Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2020