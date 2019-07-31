|
SCHRIMPF, Ryan M. Age 38, left us behind on June 26, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. Born in Dayton, OH on December 4, 1980, Ryan was preceded in death by his father Michael Schrimpf. Survived by his son Dylan, stepsons Caleb and Tyler, mother Donna Schrimpf, brother Jason Davidson, and many relatives and good friends. A memorial service for Ryan will be on Saturday September 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Possum Creek Reserve, Sycamore Shelter, 4730 Frytown Rd, Dayton OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019