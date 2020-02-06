|
ALEXANDER, Sadie 76, of Springfield went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 19, 1943 in Phelps, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elijah and Stella (Blankenship) Coleman. Sadie enjoyed cooking and making pies during the holidays with Lara, Emma and Sara. She loved planting and caring for her flowers, beating the boys in marbles and playing card games with her family and friends. Sadie was a dedicated mother and will be sadly missed by her beloved family. Survivors include, four children, Lloyd M. Alexander IV (Lisa), Larry M. Alexander (Denise), Lyle M. Alexander and Lara M. Alexander (Wendy Donovan); one sister, Ocie "Susie" Brinkman; one brother, Elijah "Junior" Coleman; five grandchildren, Emma, Alex, Sean, Sara Alexander and Shelby Borthwick; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins . She was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Thompson and Gladys Downing and three brothers, Joe B., Ernest and Earsel Coleman. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Sigman officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 12:30 pm in the Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2020