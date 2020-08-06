1/
Sage ALBERT
ALBERT, Sage Nadira Age 14, of Kettering, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Sage would have been a Freshman at Fairmont High School this fall. She is survived by her mother, Melanie Gecili; father, Willy C. Albert; brother, Nigel Hill; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Chilbert; aunts and uncles, Laura Combs, Mathew Hood, Chris Albert, Dan Righi, Gordon Albert, Jayme Williams, Mandy Vogel and many other family and friends. A celebration of Sage's life will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
SouthBrook Christian Church
