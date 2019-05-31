DAHDAH, Salim Oblen M.D. Age 67, went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on May 24, 2019. He fought with the same resolve and determination demonstrated to his patients on a daily basis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salim Dahdah Lajud and Maria Elisa Garcia of Guatemala City, Guatemala. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Cindy; his loving children, Sarah Bishop (Richard), Kattia Dahdah, Salim Dahdah Jr. (Esther), Juan Pablo (Erin), Maria O'Malley (Michael); 13 grandchildren he adored with all his heart; and many members of his extended family he cherished so dearly. In his professional life, he dedicated himself to the utmost care of his patients and furthering his expertise in the field of cardiology. He received his Medical Degree in 1976 from Universidad de San Carlos, Guatemala and then came to the states where he completed his fellowship in Cardiology at the University of Cincinnati in 1982. He began his lifelong career as a cardiologist in Springfield, OH in 1983. He would go on to receive the achievement of "Dayton Cardiologist of the Year" in 1999. Dr. Dahdah received several accolades throughout his medical career, however, he will be remembered most for his enduring passion and endless devotion to each and every one of his patients. He devoted his life to the demands of compassionate and complete care that he knew his patients deserved and relied upon. His selfless care has impacted countless lives in the Dayton and Springfield communities. A celebration of his life will be held at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH 45432 on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N.Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in honor of Dr. Salim O. Dahdah to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary