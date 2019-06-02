LOOKER, Sally 74, of Farmersville, passed away May 30, 2019 at The Wellington at Dayton memory care unit. She was born October 11, 1944 in Branchland, West Virginia. She moved to Dayton in 1963. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ronald; daughter, Kelly Looker; and grandchildren, Grace and Zane Dafler of Canton; brothers, Wallace Baker of Warren and Herman Baker (Joyce) of Beavercreek; sisters, Ina Adkins of Florence, Kentucky and Lillian Baker of Columbus. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ida (Curry) Baker, six brothers and three sisters. Sally was a very loving and caring person and was loved by all who knew her. She suffered from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years but was happy right up to the end, living in her own little world. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Baker-Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, from 10 to 12 followed immediately by funeral services. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park cemetery following funeral services. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary