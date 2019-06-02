Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally 'LOOKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally 'LOOKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally 'LOOKER Obituary
LOOKER, Sally 74, of Farmersville, passed away May 30, 2019 at The Wellington at Dayton memory care unit. She was born October 11, 1944 in Branchland, West Virginia. She moved to Dayton in 1963. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ronald; daughter, Kelly Looker; and grandchildren, Grace and Zane Dafler of Canton; brothers, Wallace Baker of Warren and Herman Baker (Joyce) of Beavercreek; sisters, Ina Adkins of Florence, Kentucky and Lillian Baker of Columbus. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ida (Curry) Baker, six brothers and three sisters. Sally was a very loving and caring person and was loved by all who knew her. She suffered from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years but was happy right up to the end, living in her own little world. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Baker-Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, from 10 to 12 followed immediately by funeral services. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park cemetery following funeral services. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now