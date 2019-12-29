|
|
ANTHONY, Sally Ann Age 70, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 26th, 2019. She was born November 25th, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Thomas Leopard and Joenne Faye Berry. Sally graduated from Springfield North in 1968 and from Clark State in 1987. She married her husband, Charles on August 31st, 1968. She retired from Speedway after 14 years. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles; two daughters: Kristi (Shannon) Wagner of Springboro and Trisha (Patrick) Jacobs of Springfield; a son, Charles (Angel) Anthony II of Springfield; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Saundra (Victor) Haynes of Springfield and a brother, Steven (Pamela) Hopkins of West Liberty and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Howard "Red" Berry. A celebration will be at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 29, 2019