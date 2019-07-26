|
EIFERT, Sally Mae Age 82 of Miami Township passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1937 to the late, Walter and Marian (Fitzharris) Bringman. Also preceding her in death is son, Timothy Eifert and sister, Vickie Wallace. Sally is survived by her loving husband, Mel; children, Gregory (Karen), Chris (Sheila), Amy (David) Boyce, Kim Westbrock; grandchildren, Maddy, Evan, Abigail, Jack, Lilia, Nate, Haley, Lindsey and Andrew; brother, Walter (Pat) Bringman; brother-in-law, John (Connie) Wallace and many other extended family and friends. Sally loved being with her family and traveling with friends. She especially loved watching her grandchildren grow into wonderful, loving adults. She encouraged them to volunteer and recognize the needs of others. She was proud to be associated with and support Christ Child Society of Dayton, 100+ Women Who Care and Stivers School for the Arts. She worked at the University of Dayton in the admissions and student employment departments where she loved interacting with the students. Friends and family may visit from 4-8:00 pm July 28 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 pm July 29 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pk. Sally will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seedling Foundation for Stivers School for the Arts, Christ Child Society of Dayton or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 26, 2019