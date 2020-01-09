|
GRAY, Sally Ann Age 85 of Kettering, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born March 6, 1934 in Harriman, Tennessee to the late John Sidney Mee and Verdie (Bailes) Smith. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, James Otto Gray and a son, Bruce D. Gray. Sally is survived by her sons, Brian Gray, Brent Gray, Brad (Donna) Gray; grandchildren, Benjamin and Elijah; step grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley), Joshua (Hana), Joseph (Mirae) and Pamela "Angel"; step great grandchildren, Rae, Bryn, Mnashe and Kalev and her sister, Helen Clough as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Sally was a 1952 graduate of Harriman High School in TN and went on to study at Johnson Bible College. She held many different employment positions and married right after college and began a family that she nurtured and supported for a lifetime. Sally retired from Kmart as a customer service representative after almost 30 years of dedicated service. She was a former member of Church of Christ of East Dayton and enjoyed many activities including singing, poetry and Bible study. Sally will always be remembered for her kind heart. Family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home and conclude with procession to Dayton National Cemetery for burial. Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Sally's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayotn.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020