Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Sally Hammermeister


1938 - 2019
Sally Hammermeister Obituary
HAMMERMEISTER, Sally Ina Age 81, of Waynesville passed away August 16, 2019. She was born in Elizabethton, TN on March 30, 1938 to the late William and Bessie Ramsey. Sally was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Mary. Sally is survived by her husband of 41 years Gerald; daughter Sheree Tester Scott and son Steve (Sandra) Tester; grandchildren Nathan (Rachel) Tester, Alicia Millhoff and Dylan Scott; great-grandchildren Victoria and Sapphire (soon to be born); sister Brenda Kay Nave as well as many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. Interment in Corwin/Little Miami Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
