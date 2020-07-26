1/
Sally HILL
1945 - 2020
HILL, Sally Ann Age 75, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born July 18, 1945, in San Bernardino, California, to Helen D. Hall and Vernon C. Graham. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Norma Baker; brother, Frank Hall; nephew, Rip "Bobby" Van Winkle and niece, Charlotte Hall Moffitt. Sally is survived by her children, Melissa Stein (Jim), Jennifer Neal (Janet), Dorothy Guy; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan (Michaela), Adrianna, Rebecca, Marco, Dominic; "adopted" grandchildren, Jordan "Chubs" and Josh; great-granddaughter, Brighid, and special friend, Cathy Nguyen. Sally enjoyed contributing to the lives of children. She worked in the child care career field and provided many donations to feed and clothe children in-need. Many thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Technicians at Miami Valley Hospital South and Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care and support provided to our Mother and Family. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45439. The memorial service will begin at 11:00. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton Ohio 45414. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
AUG
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
AUG
3
Burial
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
