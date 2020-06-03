LITVAK, Sally "Babe" Age 93, longtime resident of Englewood, OH, and Cleveland, OH, passed Monday, June 1, 2020. Sally, "Babe" to family & friends, was a people person and a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, volunteered at Hillel BINGO, voting polls, B'nai B'rith and many other organizations. She was preceded in death by husband, Sidney, of 57 years, parents, Elizabeth and Max; sisters, Bertha, Bernice and Sylvia. Survived by sons, Marc (Janet), Evan (Shirley), Lance; 2 grandsons, Austin (Marissa), Ross (Evelina); great granddaughters, Delaney and Emmeline; many nieces, and nephews, great nieces and great nephews; great great nieces and great great nephews. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Jewish Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Cleveland, One Pollock Circle 2201 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Hts., OH 44118 or charity of your choice. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.