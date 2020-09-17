Sally RUNYAN

RUNYAN (Grimes), Sally Ann 80, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Sally was born May 15, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, to Paul Francis and Angela Margaret (Gray) Grimes. She was a 1958 graduate of Catholic Central High School and was a member of St. Raphael Church. She retired after more than 30 years in the Accounting Department at Cascade Corporation. Survivors include her son, Eric (Missy) Shipton; two step-sons, Greg and Bruce Runyan; four grandchildren, triplets Bryce, Zachary and Paige Shipton, and Joseph (Colleen) Runyan; great-granddaughter, Olivia A. Runyan; two sisters, Nancy (Don) Smith and Mary Kay (John) Bittner; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including special niece, Sara; and her best friend, Sandy Koons. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert E. Shipton; second husband, Jack Runyan; and two brothers, Paul F. "Skip" Grimes, II and James F. Grimes. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one-hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church or Catholic Central School Athletic Department. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



