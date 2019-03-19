|
|
THOMAS, Sally C. Age 61 born July 8, 1957. Has finally earned her wings to her final resting place. She was born in Dayton Ohio to her now decease parents Lucille White and Clarence Thomas. She is also proceed in death by her son Sean Thomas two sisters Regina and Catherine Thomas and one brother Clarence K Thomas. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Jocelyn Hargrave and two special granddaughters JayBrianna and Amira who she loves so dearly and she also has three sisters Gloria (Raleigh) Thornton, Audrey (Daryl S.) Younis, Emma Dewberry (AKA Missy), Latoya White one brother R.C (Alisa) White. She has a host of nieces and nephews and cousins to cherish her memory special cousin Sally Mayes and one special friend Tony. Services will be held Thursday March 21st at 1 p.m. at New Testament Missionary Church on 2175 N. Gettysburg St. with minister RC White officiating the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019