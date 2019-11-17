Home

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Sally WHALLON


1938 - 2019
Sally WHALLON Obituary
WHALLON (Schell), Sally Mitterholzer 81 of Springfield passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1938, the daughter of Rudolph and Virginia Mitterholzer. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Sally retired from WPAFB with 27 years of service. She was a member of OES Chapter 258. Sally was a proud volunteer of Honor Flight. Survivors include brothers Donald (Donna) Mitterholzer and Rudolph (Linda) Mitterholzer; children Brenda Marshall, Steve (Joyce) Schell, Malie (Ron) Pruitt, David (Shirley) Schell, Julie (Terry) Phipps, Andrew (Joyce) Whallon, David (Janet) Whallon, Danny (Sherry) Whallon and Mary (Scott) Brady; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Whallon and a grandchild Sarah. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 4-7PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Services to honor Sally will be held Thursday, Nov 21, 2019 at 2:00pm in the St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to St. John's Church or Honor Flight. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
