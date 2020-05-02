|
|
LOMBARDO, Salvatore Michael 1943-2020 In Loving Memory of Salvatore Michael Lombardo, age 76 of West Carrollton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born August 30, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Angelo and Mary Belle (Moody) Lombardo. Sal retired from General Motors in 1999 after 23 years service. He owned Dayton Self Storage for over 20 years. Sal loved fishing with his many friends throughout his life. He loved travelling, especially taking road trips to Florida. Sal spent his life riding motorcycles since he was 16 years old. His family and friends will remember him for being a wonderful Italian cook. Along with his parents, Sal was preceded in death by his son, Scott Lombardo; sister, Elizabeth Alona Phipps and brother, Angelo Lombardo, Jr. He is survived by loving daughter, Elizabeth "Lisa" M. (Odis) Scales; son, Anthony (Vicki) Lombardo; grandchildren, Michael (Brad) Shampton, Andrew Hogue, Kristin Hogue, Jordan Scales, Anna Heath, Victoria Lombardo, Gigi Lombardo, Anthony Lombardo, Jr., and Michael Lombardo; loving companion, Lori Lipiec; many great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly; sister, Rosemarie (David) Wildermuth; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2020