LOMBARDO, Salvatore Michael Born in Dayton on Aug. 30, 1943 and left us on April 18, 2020. Parents were Angelo and MaryBell Lombardo. His brother Sonny and his wife Wanda, Sister Elizabeth (Sissy) have all passed before him. He is survived by sister Rose Marie Wildermuth and her loving husband David. Sadly, his oldest son Scott Lombardo proceeded him in Feb. It truly broke his heart. His other 2 children are Anthony (Vicky) Lombardo and Elizabeth Marie (Lisa) and husband Odis Scales. They will live to carry on his good name. Sal is also survived by his children's mother, Marilyn (Dan R.) Bentley, I will always miss you Sal. Life long friends Todd Schmallenberger and Larry Siscoe. Sal had 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, many of whom carry his handsome Latin looks and love of a good joke. For many years he walked thru life with his precious lady friend, Lori Lipiec, who loved him dearly. I am sure that today Sal and Scott are fishing and laughing and waiting for us. Please express your condolences by giving to SICSA in honor of Sal's love of animals. Remember him in your hearts
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020