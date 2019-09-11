Home

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Sam HARTLEY

Sam HARTLEY Obituary
HARTLEY, Sam Age 75, departed Thursday, September 5, 2019. A native Daytonian and faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. A longtime employee of the Pine Club Steak House where he and his work ethic are still remembered. Bro. Hartley was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Hartley & Octavia Reid, brothers Gamaliel, James and Robert Lee, Jr. He is survived by sisters Keturah Hartley & Rachel Hunter, several nephews, nieces, his church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 A.M. Services 11 A.M., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr., officiating. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
