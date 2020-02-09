|
JONES, Samantha W. Passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1931 in Wilmington, OH, to Gilbert and Virginia Wilkin. Samantha graduated from Wilmington High School and Briarcliff College, worked in NYC and Cincinnati, and raised a family in Dayton, OH. Samantha married Howard Hunter Herman Jones in 1953. She is preceded in death by husband, Howard H. H. Jones. She is sorely missed by her children; Virginia Jones, Paige (Bruce) Benedict, Hunter (Teri) Jones, Lee Jones (Jonathan Howard); grandchildren, Henry (Katie), Hunter, Charlie and Samantha Benedict, Macy and Sally Jones; great-grandchild, Virginia Belle Benedict; her dachshunds, Eloise. A Memorial Service will be held 3:30 pm on Friday, February 14, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Dayton Area Chapter of the Red Cross, 370 W. First St., Dayton, OH 45402 or Dayton Honor Flight, 200 Canary Ct., Enon, OH 45323. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020