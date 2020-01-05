|
GROSS, Sandy 75, lifelong resident of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home. She was born November 5, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Carl and Betty (Reed) Bush. Sandy was a 1962 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She worked for First National Bank of Miamisburg and retired from McGohan Brabender. Sandy enjoyed bowling and going out to eat at Ron's with the 'Banker Broads'. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and was a faithful attendee at all of their sporting events and school activities. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jestice) Bush (Sarah Britton) and Jenny (Steve) Hildebrand; grandchildren, Cory Kwolek (Martina Weems), Whitney and Aaden Hildebrand; sister, Karla Foland; nieces and nephews, Kelley (Keith) Basinger, Connor Basinger, Sarah Basinger, and Savannah Basinger; numerous cousins and family friend Cheryl Conley. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Bush. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020