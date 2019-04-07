|
|
EVANS, V, Samuel T. Age 66, of Moraine, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 10, 1952 to the late Helen M. (Mears) and Samuel T. Evans, IV. Samuel retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Becky, to Tennessee every year. Sam never met a stranger and was very well known in the Moraine community. He loved to talk and tell stories to his family, friends and even strangers. Sam took pride in his home, especially his beautiful yard. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Evans; son, Jason (Teresa) Evans; adored granddaughter, Abigail Evans; sister, Caryn (Mike) Wagner; and a host of other family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Visit his guestbook at www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019