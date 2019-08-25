|
FERREL, Samuel Age 79, of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Samuel was born May 2, 1940 in Paso Robles, CA to Daniel and Frances (DeLos Angeles) Ferrel. A graduate of San Jose High School in 1958, he went on to become a Master Sargent in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1984. Samuel was a huge sports fan, cheering on his beloved Michigan Wolverines every chance he got. Not just a spectator, he also played many sports, such as baseball, golf, volleyball, and basketball. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel, Raymond, Frankie, Carl, Ezekiel; sisters Annie, Velia, Julia. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Lou (Gunning) Ferrel; children Samuel (Vida) Ferrel, Tony (Kim) Ferrel, Tina (Jeff) Hammond, Danny (Beth Banks) Ferrel, Deanna (Brian Bennett) Brock; 10 grandchildren Samantha, Delila, Anthony, Justin, Samantha, Nathan, Eric, Michael, Velia, Billy; a great-grandchild Samaura; brothers, Michael and Tony; sister, Victoria; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be from 11:30am-12:30pm on Sunday, September 1 with a memorial service at 12:30pm at Routsong funeral home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will also greet friends following the service until 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019