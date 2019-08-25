Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel FERREL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel FERREL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel FERREL Obituary
FERREL, Samuel Age 79, of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Samuel was born May 2, 1940 in Paso Robles, CA to Daniel and Frances (DeLos Angeles) Ferrel. A graduate of San Jose High School in 1958, he went on to become a Master Sargent in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1984. Samuel was a huge sports fan, cheering on his beloved Michigan Wolverines every chance he got. Not just a spectator, he also played many sports, such as baseball, golf, volleyball, and basketball. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel, Raymond, Frankie, Carl, Ezekiel; sisters Annie, Velia, Julia. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Lou (Gunning) Ferrel; children Samuel (Vida) Ferrel, Tony (Kim) Ferrel, Tina (Jeff) Hammond, Danny (Beth Banks) Ferrel, Deanna (Brian Bennett) Brock; 10 grandchildren Samantha, Delila, Anthony, Justin, Samantha, Nathan, Eric, Michael, Velia, Billy; a great-grandchild Samaura; brothers, Michael and Tony; sister, Victoria; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be from 11:30am-12:30pm on Sunday, September 1 with a memorial service at 12:30pm at Routsong funeral home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will also greet friends following the service until 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now