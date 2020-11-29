1/
SAMUEL GENTILE
GENTILE, Samuel James

Age 81 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, due to covid-19 complications. He was preceded in death by his parents Vito Gentile & Rita Ristaneo Gentile and also a grandson Rick Calderon. He is survived by his wife Rita of 50 years. Two sons, Mark (Diana)

Gentile of Shorewood, IL, and Jeff Gentile of Bellbrook, OH. One sister and brother-in-law Donna (George) Scheu of Centerville, OH. Three grandchildren Corina, Keira and Robert, as well as, five great-grandchildren. Sam graduated from Chaminade High School in Dayton, and then received his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton. He was associated with the Catholic Order of Alexian Brothers Novitiate. Sam retired after 38 years of service at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Out of respect for family and friends, due to Covid-19, a private Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of which Sam was a member. Fr. Satish Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral home, 648 Watervliet Ave. (Belmont Chapel) Dayton, OH. A post service link of the recorded mass will be available on the funeral home website after the mass actually takes place. Contributions by check may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish - in the Memo Section - (Pantry/ Blessing Bags) 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
