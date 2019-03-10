|
GILLESPIE, Samuel A. Age 80 of Dayton, passed away Friday March 1, 2019. Samuel was a member of the Pipe Fitters Union, Local 392. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam (Jeff) Baugham, April Gillespie (Robert) Hurst; five sons, Royal, Kurt, Scott Jordan, Trent Gillespie, David Michael; his former wife, Veronica Gillespie; two brothers, Dorie, Cornise Gillespie, two step brothers Rodney, Robert Gillespie, seven grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren and best friend William Pettiford. Services will be held 11:00 am, Friday March 15 at the Christ the King Church. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:00-11:00 am at the church. Burial, Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019