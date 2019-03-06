GRINALDI, Samuel T. Age 43, formerly of Dayton and currently of Lewisburg, OH, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2019 as a result of a car accident. He was born December 24, 1975 in Canton, Ohio. Sam was avid outdoorsman, who loved being one with nature. His passions included riding his motorcycle, boating, camping and hiking. His most recent adventure was a two month journey on the Appalachian Trail. Sam took great pride in teaching his daughter many things, including martial arts, which was a skill he had mastered. He especially loved being with his family. He is survived by his fiance: Amy Armstrong; his daughter: Elizabeth Rose; father: James M. (Cathi) Grinaldi of Iowa; his grandmother: E. Joan Wallace of Xenia; siblings: Jennifer (Eric) Johnson of Moab, Utah; Erin Grinaldi and Marc Grinaldi, both of Xenia; nieces: Luna and Lexi; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Thomas Wallace and Samuel and Mary Grinaldi; and his mother: Victoria Wallace Laughlin. Services will be held at 3:30 PM Friday, March 8th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 PM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary