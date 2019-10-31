|
|
GRUWELL, Samuel W. Age 82, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Ohio's . He was born on July 5, 1937 in Peru Indiana, the son of Leo and Thelma (Richardson) Gruwell, who, along with a younger sister, preceded him in death. He graduated from Peru High School in 1955. He joined the General Electric Company on a M.E. Co-Op program. Upon graduation he elected to leave GE and join Square D Company who was moving their manufacturing from Detroit to Peru and Lexington, Kentucky. In 1961 his Air Force Reserve Unit was activated as a result of the Berlin Wall activity and he deployed to an Air Base in Chambley, France. Following that one year deployment he received an honorable discharge and returned to Square D as the Supervisor of Head Quarter Sales. Three years later he moved from marketing to manufacturing as Production Manager of the Peru plant. In 1968 he transferred to the Lexington plant and then to a new manufacturing plant in Oxford, Ohio. In 1971 he was named Manager of Square D's Middletown manufacturing plant and immediately began the first of two major expansions that allowed Square D to become a major supplier of low, medium, and high voltage switchgear. Sam retired from Square D in 1993 after 35 years of service. Sam was a member and past president of the Middletown Rotary Club. He served sixteen years on the Middletown Regional Hospital Board and was named Director Emeritus in 2002. He also served on the Middletown Chamber Board, Jr. Achievement, F.H.C.C and United Way boards. Following his 80th birthday he commented that "it has been a great trek". He had wonderful parents, was exposed to an excellent education, married his high school sweetheart and from that union a daughter; "A very special person in my life." He was also fortunate to have worked for a great company for 35 years and enjoyed over 25 years of comfortable retirement, splitting time between Middletown and Sarasota, Florida. "I don't think it gets any better." Sam leaves his wife of 60 years, Sara; a daughter, Susan; son-in-law, Chris; and two wonderful granddaughters, Ava & Maeve. Memorial Service will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Ed Bastien officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 31, 2019