HEIDER, Samuel Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. Mr. Heider was born Szmul Josef Hajder to parents Chaja Hochenbaum Hajder and Avruhom Jankel Hajder on April 5th, 1924. Sam's family were orchard farmers in a small town in Poland, Biejkow. He was a Yeshiva student before World War II broke out. Sam was a Holocaust survivor of 5 concentration camps; Radom, Auschwitz, Vaihingen, Hessenthal, and Dachau. He faced death marches, the selection of the infamous Dr. Joseph Mengele, forced labor camps, and often survived on less than a hunk of bread a day. He was the only surviving member of his family of 6 brothers and sisters. Once liberated from Dachau, he met his wife of 68 years, who preceded him in death, Phyllis Heider. They settled in Dayton, and opened up a metal recycling business and were active members of Beth Jacob Synagogue and the Jewish community. Sam spent his life working to honor the deaths of his family, and to ensure a tragedy of that magnitude would never happen again. He was active in lecturing about the holocaust in the community, and wrote a book about his life, Miracle of Miracles. Sam was an inspiration to everyone he touched. Sam is survived by his daughters & son-in-law, Linda & Larry Richards, and Sharon Heider; son & daughter-in-law, Morris Heider & Kathy LeGrand-Heider; grandchildren, Lea, Matthew & Mason Richards, Max & Mallory Green, Kelly & Molly Weiner; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, November 24th (TODAY) at Beth Jacob Cemetery Chapel, 4001 Old Troy Pike with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holocaust Education Fund C/O The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Attn: Jodi, 525 Versailles Dr., Dayton, OH 45459 in Sam's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019