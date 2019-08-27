Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel HUTCHINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel HUTCHINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel HUTCHINSON Obituary
HUTCHINSON, Samuel Age 97, died peacefully, Thursday August 22, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends. Sam served his country during the World War II era and later earned his living as a general contractor for over 40 years. Sam survived his late wife of over 50 years, Donna Hutchinson. They will be laid to rest together at Rosehill Cemetery. A special thank you for the people of Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Georgia for their support and compassionate care in his final days. Also, the family would like to send their sincerest gratitude to the Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home at 1002 High Street. The burial will be conducted at a later time. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now