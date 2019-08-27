|
|
HUTCHINSON, Samuel Age 97, died peacefully, Thursday August 22, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends. Sam served his country during the World War II era and later earned his living as a general contractor for over 40 years. Sam survived his late wife of over 50 years, Donna Hutchinson. They will be laid to rest together at Rosehill Cemetery. A special thank you for the people of Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Georgia for their support and compassionate care in his final days. Also, the family would like to send their sincerest gratitude to the Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home at 1002 High Street. The burial will be conducted at a later time. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 27, 2019