MACY, Samuel C. Age 85, recently of St. Augustine, FL passed away on October 18, 2019. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Vere D.C. and Ada M. Macy. His wife, Linda Anne Shaffer Macy, passed away in 2014 in Leesburg, FL. where they had made their home since 1991. His sister, Pam Macy Stewart of Dayton preceded him in death as did his son David E. Macy. He is survived by his brother, Barry A. Macy of Grapevine, TX. A USAF veteran, Sam later worked for the U.S. Government as a Research Technician in the Materials Engineering Division of the University of Dayton located at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. A private committal service with military honors was held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019