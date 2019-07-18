MAINS, III, Samuel O. 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton. Sam was born on August 12, 1937, in Dayton, to the late Samuel II and Nelly Mains. Sam was a 1956 graduate of Fairview High School in Dayton. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State University where he received a scholarship to play football. He played for four years under coach Woody Hayes. Sam graduated from Ohio State in 1959 with two masters degrees in education, and was then drafted into the United States Army two days after graduating. He served two tours in Vietnam as an 82nd Airborne Ranger, Special Forces. Sam was hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in 1964, retiring in 1997, as a Major, after 33 years of service. Sam is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elaine (Clemens) Mains, whom he married on September 21, 1996; his children, Ryan Clemens of Tampa, Florida, and Matthew Mains of Englewood, Ohio. Sam also leaves behind a host of classmates and friends. A Celebration of Sam's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Bellbrook Community Church, 3815 W. Franklin Street, Bellbrook, Ohio, with Dr. Ralph Vencill officiating. Family and friends may visit with Sam's family on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the church. Memorial contributions, in Sam's name, may be given to any veteran's charity. The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019