1/1
Samuel MARTIN
1`963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN, Samuel

Age 57, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday December 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky on April 2, 1963, the son of John Martin and Norma Lowe.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Powell; his mother, Norma Jean Hatfield; his father, John Martin; six children, Tyler (Jayla) Martin, Jessica

Powell, Branden (Rachel) Nohrer, Gennifer Martin, Shain

Martin, Sammy Martin; two cherished granddaughters, Nariah Martin and Tilynne Martin; brothers and sisters, Bill (Rosie) Hatfield, James Martin, Betty (Keith) Tinsley, Rosemary

(Dennis) Hibbard, Jennifer (Joe) Day, June Lambrix, Pat

Cuykendall, Brenda Justice and Nancy (Larry) Killion; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Zelma Hatfield and Sue Smith; step mother, Della Martin; step father, Bill Hatfield.

Special thanks to Charlotte Schwartz A.K.A "Auntie" for her kind compassionate care and help during Sam's time of need.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. ending in a brief prayer at 7:00pm. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zettler Funeral Home Hamilton/Lindenwald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved