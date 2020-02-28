Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
1945 - 2020
Samuel METCALF Obituary
METCALF, Samuel Age 74, of Franklin, OH; died Monday February 24, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Sam was born in Dayton, OH on September 19, 1945 to the late William Cecil and Lula Mae (Pearson) Metcalf. Sam owned and operated Metcalf Cement Inc in the Franklin Middletown area for 40 years and retired in 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bill and sister, Shirley. Sam is survived by his wife, Mary Metcalf; daughter, Anna (Steve) Moore and son, Samuel Metcalf Jr. He helped raise his younger siblings after the loss of their parents, siblings Jeff (Sophie) Metcalf, Anthony (Sheila) Metcalf, sister Cynthia (Danny) Collins, Joy (David) Rose, Sheila Metcalf Rose, Chris (Laura) Metcalf; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Miniard, Miranda (Tony) Cassero, Steven (Angelica) Moore II; six great grandchildren; brothers Charlie, John, Vernon, and Mark Metcalf; sisters, Willia Crase, Bessie Bishop, Bonnie Collins; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are 11am Monday March 2, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Lonnie Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Hill Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020
