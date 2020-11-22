1/
Samuel MORRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRIS, Samuel R.

Age 75, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Family will greet friends Monday, November 23, 5-7:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 am at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave.,

Xenia. Burial in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dayton Avenue

Baptist Church or St. Jude Children Hospital, 1404 Goodale Blvd. #200 Columbus, OH 43212. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dayton Avenue Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved