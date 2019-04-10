NEAL, Samuel David Age 82 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sam was born in Irvin, Kentucky on June 10, 1936 to Andrew and Mary Lee (nee Riddle) Neal. On July 21, 1962, he married Edith Johnson. Sam retired from the City of Hamilton as a supervisor after 35 years of service. He owned and operated Sam Neal Concrete for 40 years. Sam was a member of the Hugh L. Bates Masonic Lodge, Eagles #407, Moose #36 and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed playing cards, was an avid poker player and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandkids. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Edith Neal; his children, Dennis (Jamie Alvarado) Akers, Rebecca (Kenneth Rowland) Neal and Michael (Jessica) Neal; his grandchildren, Chloe, Summer, Tristen, Gavin, Lily, Briella, Bradley and Ashley; his great granddaughter, Alexis; his sister, Jean Neal; and many other loving family members and friends. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard Lee Neal; his siblings, Mildred (Robert) Kirby, Milton (Armeda) Neal, Benny (Ann) Neal, Irene (Albert) Dawes and Charles (Lillia Mae) Neal. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary