PITTMAN, Samuel Of Morgan Township, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born May 30, 1953 in Middletown, Ohio to Samuel and Ottie (Sprinkles) Pittman. He attended Reily and Talawanda schools. In 1974 he married Donna Eschenbrenner in Ross, Ohio. In 1979, Sam was blessed to begin his dream job of driving a truck. He retired in 2015 from YRC (formerly ROADWAY) after many years of faithful service. He attended Berean Baptist Church in Bright, Indiana. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; sister, Sue Fowler; and in-laws Smiley and Dorothy Swafford, Don Eschenbrenner and Duke and Janet Meyers. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Donna; devoted daughters, Tracy Maurath, Christina (Jose Benitez) Pittman, and Rebecca (Cody) Harness; grandson, Sebastian Benitez; special niece, Nicole (Dail) Vader; and friend, Bob (Susan) Richardson. Other survivors include Garrett Pittman, Rosie (George) Chandler, Evelyn Merz, Phyllis Zinser and in-laws Don (Linda) Eschenbrenner, John (Tonya) Eschenbrenner and Dan Eschenbrenner, Carol (Bill) Geer, Ken (Mary) Spradlin, Mary (Larry) Webb, Sharon (Bob) Wiley, Brenda (Dave) Horsely, mother-in-law Wilma Eschenbrenner, and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Evan Lang, Dr. Steven Martin, Dr. Lynne Wagoner and the many other doctors that worked so hard for him during his time of illness. A special thanks to his girls from 3A at Mercy Fairfield Hospital, Mistie, Amber, Krista, Jenny, Diana and the many others who treated him with loving care. Services will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road in Ross, Ohio. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12 from 5-8 pm. The funeral will be Friday, September 13 at 1 pm with burial following in Venice Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 11, 2019