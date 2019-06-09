Home

Samuel Porter Obituary
PORTER, Samuel K. Age 84 of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at . He was born November 23, 1934 in Mandan, North Dakota the son of Samuel and Victoria Porter. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Porter; other siblings Elsie Zimmerman, Elmer Mills and Robert Mills. Sam was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a realtor for 20 years for Hearth Realty. He enjoyed his yearly gathering in MN with family members to root on the NY Yankees when they played the Minnesota Twins. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, gambling, camping, engineering and a good glass of wine with family and friends. Sam is survived by his wife of 60 years Mae; brother Kenneth C. (Patricia) Porter; son, Richard E. (Cindy) Porter; daughters, Kathleen R. (Temsen) O'Neill, Joyce A. Porter; grandchildren Kim (Ryan) Cook, Josh Porter, Kelly Dortch, Rachel O'Neill and Ellen O'Neill; great grandchildren Kyle and LeAnn Dortch, Lillian and Russel Cook. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special thanks to and Kettering Cancer Center for their loving care. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sam's name to or a . Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton- Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
