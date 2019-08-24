|
|
RUSSELL, Samuel F. 76, passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1942 the son of the late Samuel & Jeanette Russell of Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents. Samuel is survived by his loving wife Donna K. Russell; children Lisa (Jon) Sanor, and Donald (Tracey) Russell; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters Janet Wightman, and Linda Russell; special Aunt Mill Stratenberger; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (North Canton Chapel) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW and Monday from 10:00 to 11:00AM where services will be held at 11:00 Monday with Pastor Thomas Houston officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Blessings in a Backpack of Canton (c/o Becky Arbogast- 2230 Radford St NW, N. Canton, OH 44720) The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019