THOMAS, Samuel Delbert Age 96 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Birchwood Care Center. He was born on July 14, 1922 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, the son of Frederick and Mary Emma (Thompson) Thomas. He was married for 50 years to Mary Clare Voellmecke Thomas until her passing, and together they had three children. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH from 5 to 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019