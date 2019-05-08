Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, Samuel Delbert Age 96 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Birchwood Care Center. He was born on July 14, 1922 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, the son of Frederick and Mary Emma (Thompson) Thomas. He was married for 50 years to Mary Clare Voellmecke Thomas until her passing, and together they had three children. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH from 5 to 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now